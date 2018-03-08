MUMBAI: Former Gondia-Bhandar MP Nana Patole who recently quit BJP to join Congress accused chief minister Devednra Fadnavis’ cousin Sanjay of threatening an advocate in Nagpur.

Patole on Thursday said that during the 2014 Assembly elections, Fadnavis hadn't revealed details of two cases registered against him.

After whistleblower Satish Uke raised the issue, advocate Abhyan Barhate filed a petition against the CM at the High Court recently. This is when, Patole alleged, Barhate was threatened by Sanjay Fadnavis.

Patole also played an audio clip of the said conversation between Sanjay Fadnavis and Barhate.

A complaint has been lodged against Sanjay Fadnavis. However, now the police should file a case against him and CM should resign taking moral responsibility for the case, Patole has demanded.