BHAVNAGAR: The death toll in yesterday's accident near Ranghola village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district has risen to 32 with two more persons succumbing to their injuries today, police said.

The deceased were part of a group of around 60 persons who were travelling in a truck to attend a marriage.

The accident occurred when the driver of the truck lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle on a bridge on Bhavnagar-Rajkot highway last morning and the truck fell off the bridge.

"The two persons who died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital today were among the eight persons who were critically injured in the accident," said an official of Umrada police station.

The ill-fated truck was headed towards Totam village in Botad district from Anida village.

While 26 people died on the spot, four succumbed to their injuries in a hospital yesterday.

Around 30 persons were injured in the accident.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani yesterday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund and ordered an inquiry into the accident.