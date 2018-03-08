BOKARO: Security forces today seized a huge quantity of explosive materials from Lugu hill in Bokaro district today, police said.

Twelve bundles of detonator fuse, detonating wire, 11 landmines, 22 electronic detonators and a digital detonating device were recovered following leads provided by an arrested Maoist leader.

The explosives were kept hidden in a cave and in two others places in the hills, Superintendent of Police, Karthik S said.

The explosives were destroyed in the hills.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police R K Mallick described this week's arrest of 15 Maoists including three top rank rebels of Giridih district, who were carrying altogether Rs 35 lakh reward on their heads, and recovery of 13 firearms without firing a bullet as a historic achievement.

Mallick also honored the CRPF, Cobra and Jharkhand Armed Police personnel who were involved in the anti-Maoist operations since Monday last.

Inspector General Ashish Batra said 12 Maoists were eliminated within a month.