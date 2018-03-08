NEW DELHI:A High Court Judge who spearheaded a judicial intervention to save victims of sexual violence during trials, and a doctor who has been running an organisation that helps rescue people during tragedies at high altitudes are among 30 women who will receive the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2017.

The highest civilian awards for women, first introduced in 1999, will be given by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of International Women’s day on Thursday.

Nine institutions, including the Punjab government, either run by women or which have done remarkable work for their uplift, will get the awards, which include a certificate and a cash prize of `1 lakh each.While Gita Mittal, Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, is being awarded for spearheading a judicial intervention that prevented victims of social violence from undergoing further trauma during trials, Anita Bharadwaj is a medical practitioner who, along with 88 doctors, paramedics and social workers, has undertaken rescue operations during the Uttarakhand flood, Nepal earthquake and Amarnath Yatra attack.C K Durga, a doctor who developed a path-breaking surgical technique for breast cancer is another awardee. K Syamalakumari, the first known female temple mural artist in Kerala, is also being appreciated for doing well in a male-dominated profession.

Sabarmatee Tiki, a scholar, conservationist and founder of Sambhav, an NGO that runs large organic and training farms near Bhubaneswar in Odisha, is another awardee.The Punjab government, which has improved the sex ratio in 14 districts and has implemented the Narendra Modi government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme well, is also one of the awardees.

Beti Zindabad bakery, a unique initiative by the Chhattisgarh government for survivors of human trafficking, will also be recognised through the award.The women and organisations are from fields as diverse as sport, art, social work, science and agriculture.

C K Durga, Doctor

She developed a path-breaking technique in breast cancer surgery wherein the cancerous tissue is surgically removed and a new breast is constructed using the native tissue of the patient.

Justice Gita Mittal, Judge

The acting chief justice of Delhi High Court spearheaded the Vulnerable Witness Project to shield victims of sexual violence from more trauma during trials.

K Syamalakumari, Temple mural artist

She is the first known female temple mural artist in Kerala. She has painted, preserved and restored mural art in several temples in the state.