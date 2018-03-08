BHOPAL: Two days after defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted in the Rajya Sabha about China constructing helipad, sentry posts and trenches in the contentious Doklam region, the opposition Congress on Wednesday described the development a major strategic failure of the Narendra Modi government.

Senior Congress leader and party’s national media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said in Bhopal that the development is a major strategic failure of the Modi government, owing to which there is a grave threat to India’s national security.

“The defence minister has accepted in the parliament that Chinese army’s temporary deployment has changed into permanent. Of late China has undertaken construction of helipads, watch towers and also deployed guns and anti-tank missiles in the disputed region, putting under cloud our nation’s security and integrity,” said Surjewala.

He demanded that the PM should come forward and clear the government stand not only on Doklam, but also on the security of the Chicken Neck (the narrow stretch that connects the North East to remaining India).

Launching a scathing attack on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, Surjewala alleged that MP was once the cauldron of art and culture, which has been turned into a hub of criminals in the BJP rule.

While quoting National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, he alleged that MP has continuously stood on top in the country when it came to rape cases rape cases since 2004. The state reported 2875 rape cases in 2004 which has surged to 4909 annually at present.

“From 2004 to 2016, MP has recorded 46,308 rape cases, which is the maximum in the country. Abduction cases which were 584 per year have grown ten times to 4904 yearly present, maintained Surjewala.

Quoting Modi government’s SRS report, he said 43% kids are malnourished in MP while infant mortality rate is 32%--maximum in the country. Almost 61,000 kids die before first month of birth while 90,000 don’t get to see their first birthday.

Referring to a Ministry of HRD report, he claimed MP’s 150762 schools don’t have electricity while only 14.58% have computers.