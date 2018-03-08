NEW DELHI: PETA India today honoured Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi, which had stirred a row by featuring a model breastfeeding on its cover, for highlighting the importance of breast milk for infants.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India gave its 2018 Good Mother award to the magazine on International Women's Day.

"Mothers of each mammal species naturally produce the perfect food for their own babies, so human mothers who breastfeed can be proud of their innate ability to nourish their infants," PETA India spokesperson Neha Singh said.

She said when children are bottle-fed, they are given milk from cows or buffaloes, which is nature's perfect food for calves but can cause health problems, including allergic reaction, diarrhoea, and anaemia, in human babies.

Dairy formula may also be diluted with contaminated water, risking illness and even death.

Helping mothers feel good about breast-feeding their children enables them to keep future generations healthy and strong, Singh said.

She said that human consumption of dairy "products" was linked to an increased risk of juvenile diabetes, allergies, obesity, heart disease, and cancer.