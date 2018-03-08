Lauding Kunwar Bai, who passed away at the age of 106 earlier this year, the prime minister said she sold her goats, reportedly her only asset, to build two toilets at her home in Chhattisgarh's Kotabharri village. (Photo | Narendra Modi/Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said several women had left an "indelible mark in the history of mankind" through their "exemplary deeds" and paid tribute to the late Kunwar Bai, the mascot of his flagship Clean India mission.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the prime minister also urged people to write about women who had inspired them and use the hash tag #SheInspiresMe.

Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind.

They continue to inspire generations.

I urge you to write about some women who inspire you.

#SheInspiresMe, Modi tweeted on International Women's Day.

Lauding Kunwar Bai, who passed away at the age of 106 earlier this year, the prime minister said she sold her goats, reportedly her only asset, to build two toilets at her home in Chhattisgarh's Kotabharri village.

Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat (Clean India) cannot be forgotten, he said and added that he was deeply inspired by her noble gesture.

I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bais blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh.

Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapus dream of a clean India.

#SheInspiresMe, Modi added.

The prime minister also shared photographs and a video clip of him felicitating Kunwar Bai during a programme in the state two years ago.