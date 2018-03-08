NEW DELHI: The Congress Party on Thursday moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 168 seeking a discussion on the billion dollars Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The Congress Party have been demanding a discussion on the matter and even staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament.

The party had raked the issue in both the Houses of the Parliament, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi statement on the steps being taken to bring the absconding accused back to India.

However, the Centre had accused the Congress party of disrupting the proceeding of the Parliament to evade a discussion on the said scam.

Celebrated jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused in the multi-crore scam that has rattled the country and economy.

The scam started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajni Patil and Renuka Chowdhury have given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over 33 percent reservations to women in the Parliament.