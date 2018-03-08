MUZAFFARPUR: At least seven people were killed and as many injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with an oil tanker here today, police said.

The accident took place in Sakara police station area at about 2 AM.

Five people were killed on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur (East), Gaurav Pandey, said.

He said seven people who were injured in the accident were admitted to a hospital.

The accident victims were returning from Tajpur, Samastipur district, where they had gone to attend a wedding, Pandey said.

The oil tanker was seized, but the driver fled, he said.