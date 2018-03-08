NEW DELHI:Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday kept up the heat on the UPA and P Chidambaram for allegedly opening “all doors” for “favourable companies”, including Geetanjali Gems, in connection with the gold import scheme.

“Was there a price, was there pressure?... If so, what was the nature of the price or pressure? Or was there an obligation?” Prasad asked, referring to the BJP’s earlier allegation that Chidambaram had facilitated benefits under the 80:20 scheme to seven private jewellers in May 2014, possibly a day before the Lok Sabha poll results were announced.

“These trading houses were allowed to import gold up to 2,000 kg from any port of India. There was no control or verification. This is a downright racket,” he alleged.Prasad claimed files relating to the major policy change crossed nine desks in a single day so that RBI approval could be got by May 21, 2014 — when it was clear that Narendra Modi would become PM.

“This file, after the signature of Mr Chidambaram, acquires supersonic speed, traverses through nine desks on the same day and on May 15, 2014 itself, the Economic Affairs Department writes to RBI,” he claimed.