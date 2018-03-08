MUZAFFARNAGAR: A wedding in Muzaffarnagar turned ghastly after two groups clashed and pelted stones at each other over the music played by the DJ, which left three people injured, the police said today.

The incident took place last night at Gandhadi village which comes under the jurisdiction of Khatoli Police Station.

The police said that a team was rushed to the spot after receiving information about the clash.

The three injured were identified as Ajaypal, Brijender and Sandeep.