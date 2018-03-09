RAIPUR: Twenty-Nine Maoists, including 11 women cadres, surrendered on Thursday before the Additional Superintendent of Police of the strife-torn Sukma district, south Bastar, about 400 km from Raipur. Self-styled militia deputy commander Madkam Hadma is among those 29 cadres who claimed that they were disillusioned with the Maoist ideology, atrocities, discrimination and violence. None of the surrendered Maoists had weapons with them at the time of surrender before the senior Chhattisgarh police officer.

“Today’s surrender reflects anger of the villagers and the local Maoist cadres against the anti-development and anti-tribal attitude of the Naxals,” P Sunderraj, Deputy Inspector General of Police, south Bastar, told Express.He said the local administration and the security forces would ensure all possible assistance in rehabilitating the surrendered cadres.

“They will be getting all assistance under the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy for the Maoists,” the DIG said.Sukma is among the seven worst-affected districts by Maoist violence in the conflict zone of Bastar.