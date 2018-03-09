NEW DELHI:Amidst the continuing protests by TDP members inside the Parliament, the BJP on Thursday rejected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s charge that the Modi government neglected the state, saying the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations, but also went out of its way to help the state.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the Modi dispensation worked to ensure that Andhra Pradesh got full resources in the infrastructure and industrial sector after the bifurcation of the state. “The Centre has offered the state all benefits without giving this tag,” Rao said.

Arun Jaitley on Wednesday categorically refused to grant special status to Andhra. Jaitley said the Centre could not accommodate the TDP’s demands for special category status or tax relief for the state.

Even the Lower House failed to transact any legislative business for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as members from the TDP, AIADMK and Trinamool Congress continued their protests on various issues.