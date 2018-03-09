SINGAPORE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and discussed issues concerning both countries.

"I had a cordial meeting with the PM of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong. Our discussions covered a wide range of topics concerning our countries," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi was accompanied by Sam Pitroda and Milind Deora. Gandhi also met the city state's Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam earlier.