NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today refused to entertain a PIL for a probe into the recent death of veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi, saying the authorities in India and Dubai have already looked into the incident.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the petition which had claimed that the actor's death was a matter of national interest.

The plea was moved by Uttar Pradesh native Sunil Singh who claims to have acted in and directed a few movies and runs cinemas and visual-effect studios.

He has said in his petition that he was in Dubai on a family vacation from February 20 to February 26 when he came to know of Sridevi's death.

The actor had died on February 24 due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub.

The petitioner has alleged that on enquiries made by him from the hotel staff, officials of the hospital where the 54-year-old actor was taken and others associated with the matter, he had reeived information which was contrary to what was reported in the media.

Due to this, he had filed the petition for a probe into her death, it said.