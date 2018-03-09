NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 38.07 crore of Abhijeet Group in connection with a bank fraud investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Company Abhijeet Projects Ltd, it directors Manoj Jayaswal, Abhishek Jayaswal and others were charge sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2017 for defrauding Canara Bank and Vijaya Bank.

The investigation was taken up by the ED under the PMLA.

The attached properties include four immovable properties, including three residential flats at J.P Heights and one G + 9 Building, having built up area of approximately 44,240 sq. ft, which have been provisionally attached.

This is the second attachment in this case. The first attachment was done in December for Rs 9.85 crore attaching bank accounts, residential flat and landed properties at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. So far, properties worth Rs 47.92 crore have been attached in this case.

Further investigation is in progress.