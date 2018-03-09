NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday said that even she was not being allowed to speak in the lower house of Parliament, and hoped that order will be restored in the house in the coming week.

"No one is allowing even me to speak in the house," the Speaker told the media here when asked about the opposition leaders' charge that they were not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha.

She said Congress leader in the house Mallikarjun Kharge was also not able to speak because of the ruckus in the Lok Sabha ever since the second half of Parliament's Budget Session began on Monday.

"Anyone can speak only when the house is in order," she said.

Mahajan said she hoped the house will see order in the coming week.

"I am trying my best. This was the first week. Let us see what happens in the coming week," the Speaker said.

She said that, if needed, she is ready to call another all-party meeting.

A meeting of the floor leaders of various political parties called by the Speaker on Thursday remained inconclusive.

About the disruptions and if she had attempted to hold talks with Lok Sabha members, the Speaker said: "I have a dialogue with them everyday."

"That day (Wednesday) when Shiv Sena (MP) wanted to speak, I asked if he wanted to speak amid the din. He agreed, and their MPs went back from the well... I try my best," Mahajan said.

"I also called a meeting, and told the MPs that the issues cannot be resolved in this manner. Parliament is for discussion -- I will give permission to raise issues only as per the rules," she said.

The Speaker, however, added: "I can only request... let us see what happens."

The Lok Sabha has been facing a logjam since Monday, with protests over the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank fraud, according special economic status to Andhra Pradesh, and constituting a board for managing Cauvery river water, among other issues.

The lower house did not transact any business for the fifth consecutive day on Friday.