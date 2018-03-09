CHANDIGARH: With stubble burning remaining one of the main causes of increasing pollution in the northern region, Haryana government today showed its commitment to combat this problem in the state budget by promoting paddy straw based power projects.

"Stubble burning in fields is another important area of focus both for central and state governments. The state government has decided to promote paddy straw based power projects to combat this problem," Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said in his budget speech while tabling the state budget for 2018-19 here today.

He said that the renewable energy department had invited request for proposals from project developers for setting up paddy straw based power projects for about 50 MW capacity in six districts -- Karnal, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal and Ambala.

The government has also invited Request for Proposals for setting up biogas power projects of about 20 MW capacity based on cow dung poultry waste in the state, the state finance minister said in his speech.

Notably, many farmers in Haryana, as well as Punjab resort to stubble burning during harvesting by ignoring the warning by authorities on burning crop residue and this practice, leads to rise in pollution.

Farmers blamed the high cost of agricultural residue burning machinery as stumbling block in disposing of the residue.

The Haryana FM in his speech said the state government has approved a new Haryana bi-energy policy 2018, which aims to create a conducive environment for private sector participation in development of renewable energy projects based on biomass.