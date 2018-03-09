J-K: Pakistan troops violate ceasefire in Uri sector, soldier injured
By PTI | Published: 09th March 2018 06:26 PM |
Last Updated: 09th March 2018 06:26 PM | A+A A- |
SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and a soldier was injured in their unprovoked firing, a defence spokesman said.
The spokesman said the injured soldier was evacuated to Army's 92 Base Hospital in Badamibagh cantonment here for treatment.
"Indian Army has retaliated to the unprovoked firing appropriately," he said.