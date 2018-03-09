In this file photo, Indian army soldiers patrolling the LOC near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File |PTI)

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and a soldier was injured in their unprovoked firing, a defence spokesman said.

The spokesman said the injured soldier was evacuated to Army's 92 Base Hospital in Badamibagh cantonment here for treatment.

"Indian Army has retaliated to the unprovoked firing appropriately," he said.