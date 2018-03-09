LUCKNOW: Three-time Rajya Sabha MP of Samajwadi Party, Jaya Bachchan has been re-nominated by the party as its candidate for the upcoming biennial election of the upper house due to take place on

March 23. Following the party diktat, the veteran Bollywood actor –turned-politician filed her nomination papers with much fan fare here on Friday.

Accompanied by Samajawadi Party heavy weights, including party vice president Kironmoy Nanda, Kannauj MP and Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, Sahara India chief Subrata Roy Sahara, former minister Rajendra Chaudhary and Manoj Pandey, Jaya Bachchan , 69, presented her papers to officials concerned in the central hall of UP Assembly house.

Later, interacting with media persons, she extended gratitude to party leaders. "I want to thank Mulayam Singh Yadavji, all party MLAs and MLCs for my candidature,” she said. When asked that why was she preferred by the party over other senior leaders like Kironmoy Nanda and Naresh Agarwal, she claimed that she was also senior.

Believed to have won SP partriarch Mualayam Singh Yadav’s support for her re-nomination, Bachchan actually won the race for the single Rajya Sabha seat that her party can secure from UP trouncing

other party heavyweights and hopefuls like Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agarwal. According to a senior SP leader, Nanda and Agarwal were also among the front runners.

Earlier there were reports that Jaya Bachchan, if denied renomination, may join Mamata Bannerjee’s Trinamool Congress which will be sending four members to Rajya Sabha in the upcoming polls.

Jaya Bachchan was first sent to Rajya Sabha by Samajwadi Party in 2004. She remained a member till March 2006 and was elected again in June of 2006. She was re-elected for a third term in 2012. Her

current term is expiring on April 2 along with other party members including Nanda, Naresh Agarwal, Darshan Singh Yadav, Munawar Salim and Alok Tiwari.

During the previous biennial polls to Rajya Sabha, SP had managed six seats with 229 MLAs in Assembly. But this time, with 47 MLAs, the party can ensure victory of just one candidate as 37 first

preference votes are needed for the election of a candidate.

Moreover, since the party has entered a barter deal with BSP, so remaining 10 SP MLAs are expected to support the BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar to ensure his passage to the Upper House.

Moreover, one MP each from BJP, Congress and BSP will also retire on April 2 from UP’s quota. Elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats of UP, including one vacated by BSP chief Mayawati, will be held on

March 23. In all, polling will be held for 58 RS seats in the country. The last date for filing nominations is March 12 and March 15 is the last date for withdrawal of papers.

Of total 58 seats up for RS election, while UP will send 10 members, Bihar and Maharashtra will elect six each. Similarly, five each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four each from Gujarat and Karnataka, three each from Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, two from Jharkhand and one each

from Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will make it to Rajya Sabha after the March 23 polls.

In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats, being the most populous state.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP and allies have 324 seats (a BJP MLA died in February), Samajwadi Party 47 MLAs, the BSP (19), the Congress (seven), and the RLD one.