NEW DELHI: Karti Chidambaram today told a Delhi court that the CBI was meting out inhuman treatment" to him in its custody which caused his blood pressure to shoot up.

The accusations were made by Karti when he was produced before special judge Sunil Rana who directed the CBI sleuths to "do the needful, as per rules".

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Karti, told the court that "during the police custody remand of accused Karti, from February 28 to March 6, he was kept in a separate room.

However, in the intervening night of March 6-7, he was shifted to a cell where guards were also present who kept on chatting and playing cards continuously while the light was kept switched on.

"On that day, he was interrogated till 2.30 am and was again woken up at 6 am, and was asked the same questions. Due to this kind of inhuman treatment on the part of the CBI, the accused's blood pressure shot up and he faced certain medical problems," Singhvi said.

At this, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, undertook that the accused shall be shifted to the room where he was previously kept, and all other things will be taken care of, as per rules.

On the issue of lights, Mehta said it was necessary for security purposes.