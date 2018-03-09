In this file photo, Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. | PTI

POONCH: The Pakistan Army on Friday initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The troops at 09:30 a.m. resorted to firing of small arms, automatics and mortars," Public Relation Officer, Jammu said.

The Indian Army is also retaliating strongly and effectively.

This comes a day after Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation in Sundervani sector of Rajouri district.