Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Poonch
POONCH: The Pakistan Army on Friday initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC).
"The troops at 09:30 a.m. resorted to firing of small arms, automatics and mortars," Public Relation Officer, Jammu said.
The Indian Army is also retaliating strongly and effectively.
This comes a day after Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation in Sundervani sector of Rajouri district.