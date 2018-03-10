SRI NAGAR: Protestors in Nowshera, close to the Line of Control, in Rajouri district recently chanted pro-Pakistan slogans to press for their demand on an administrative matter. A video has gone viral on the social media in which a group of youth of Nowshera area in Rajouri were seen openly chanting pro-Pakistan and anti-BJP slogans.

It was for the first time that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Jammu. Such cases had, so far, remained confined to the Kashmir Valley.During the protest on Thursday, the protestors were angry with the PDP-BJP government for not announcing the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner for Nowshera.

In another incident, the supporters of Hindu Ekta Manch, which is seeking release of an accused arrested in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl, rained stones at the police in Kathua district.