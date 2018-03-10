NAGPUR: Bhaiyyaji Joshi was today re-elected as RSS general secretary for another term of three years by its office bearers from across the country.

Joshi, who has been holding the post since 2009, will now continue in the position till 2021.

He will be the second Sarkaryawah of the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) to serve such a long stint after H V Seshadri who had held the post from 1987 to 2000.

The Sangh's general secretary is its executive head who looks after the day-to-day affairs of the organisation.

"The election of seh karyavah (general secretary) was today held peacefully and Shri Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was re-elected for another term," RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya told reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the sangh's all-important triennial meeting 'Pratinidhi Sabha' here.

Joshi's re-election also puts an end to speculation that joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale could replace him as the Sangh's new general secretary.

Sharing the details of the election process, Vaidya said that Ashok Soni, RSS head for central India, was the returning officer and he initiated the election process.

Jayant Bhadesia, the Sangh chief for the west region, while referring to the achievements of the RSS during Joshi's tenure proposed his name for re-election.

It was backed by senior Sangh functionary Virendra Parakramaditya from Uttar Pradesh and a few others, he added.

According to sources, the Sangh preferred continuity rather than going for change at this crucial juncture, when it is expanding in all direction and spheres.

Besides Joshi, V Nagaraj, the Kshetreeya Sanghachalak of Dakshin Madhya Kshetra (Head of South-West region), comprising Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana states, was also re-relected unanimously.

This will be his second term.

Similarly, Bhadesia was also re-elected as Kshetreeya Sanghchalak for Paschim Kshetra which includes areas from Gujarat, Konkan, Devgiri, Vidarbh and West Maharashtra.