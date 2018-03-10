Tripura BJP President Biplab Kumar Deb after being sworn-in as the 10th Chief Minister of the state in Agartala on Friday. | PTI

AGARTALA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Biplab Kumar Deb took charge as Tripura Chief Minister on Saturday.

Biplab Deb yesterday took oath as the Chief Minister; while, Jishnu Dev Burman sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders of the BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath.

Earlier in the week, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced Deb as the Chief Minister of Tripura while Jishnu Kumar Deb as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The BJP- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition defeated the Communist Party of India with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections.

The BJP won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the CPI(M) which won only in 17 assembly constituencies.