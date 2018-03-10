KOLKATA: The CBI on Friday charged five directors of a West Bengal-based private company and eight State Bank of India (SBI) officials of criminal conspiracy in a case of bank fraud involving Rs 4.12 crore here.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials also conducted searches at 12 places in West Bengal and Sikkim and claimed to have seized several important documents related to the case.

"CBI has lodged a case of criminal conspiracy (IPC 120b) against five directors of Burdwan district based Kalimata Krishpanya Bipanan Pvt Ltd and eight SBI officials including a Chief Manager and a Deputy Manager for not repaying bank loan taken from SBI and inflicting a total loss of Rs 4.12 crore," a CBI release said.