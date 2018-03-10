NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday held consultations with the chief secretaries of the four Cauvery basin states - Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry - on the structure, roles and responsibilities of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and said it will be constituted within the timeframe stipulated by the Supreme Court.The meeting was chaired by U P Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, and attended by chief secretaries of all four states. They shared their concerns and demands orally. They have now been asked to put them in writing.

“The Supreme Court has directed that we must put in place a scheme under Section 6A of Inter-State Water Dispute Act. So, we held a consultation on what should the scheme/board be like. What should be its structure, functions, roles and responsibilities? The body will be constituted within the stipulated timeframe of six weeks,” said Singh after the meeting.On queries of any specific demands made by states, Singh said there is no question of that as the apex court has already passed an order, which is applicable to everyone.

“There is more than one model available in the country like Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and Narmada Control Authority (NCA). The BBMB has taken over the assets but NCA regulates the release supervision while assets remain with the state government. They have made suggestions orally today and after going back if they want they can send it in writing,” said Singh.The ministry is yet to finalise the list of members on the board but all states will be represented. No second round of meeting with the states is needed, he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan pressed the government to form the CMB and water regulatory authority immediately. Karnataka Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha said that the state will send written recommendation early next week. “The unanimous decision is that there should be a scheme. We We will go back and give our recommendations soon.”