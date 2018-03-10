Power cuts: SMS alert for customers

City residents will soon be informed about power cuts - both scheduled and unscheduled - in advance through an SMS-based alert system by the electricity department. The project will soon be launched on a trial basis in Chandigarh. The department has advised consumers that they get their mobile phone numbers registered with the department for the SMS service. Power cuts take place due to glitches and maintenance work. Authorities hope the SMS service will help consumers to make alternative arrangements.

New driving testing system in the offing

An innovative driving testing system will be soon introduced by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA). The company, which was finalised by the RLA, has already started trials. The system is expected to begin in March itself. The Central Institute of Road Transport, Pune installed the system at the Children Traffic Park in Sector 23. Cameras installed all along the cemented track at the Children Traffic Park in Sector 23 will record driving skills of applicants. Marks will be evaluated automatically without any human interference. It will ensure only applicants with a sound knowledge of traffic rules and adequate training get driving licence.

Wednesdays reserved for cycling

All employees of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will come to the corporation office by cycle on every Wednesday. The civic body commissioner Jitender Yadav issued the order to promote cycling and to keep the staff fit. Employees coming from the outskirts of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkulka can avail public transport. Exception will be made in medical cases. While a majority of the employees welcomed the decision, there were some who felt sufficient time should have been given before issuing the order.

Liquor vends to open on highways

The Chandigarh excise and taxation department will be opening 22 liquor vends on state and national highways from April 1. Vends were closed for about a year after the order of the Supreme Court. They will be opened under the new Excise Policy for 2018-19. It has been proposed the reserve price of liquor vends be increased by 15 per cent before vends are put up for auction for the next financial year. Last year, the excise department had increased the minimum reserve price of liquor vends from H 177 crore to H202 crore.

Parking charges doubled

From April 1, the people will have to pay double for parking their two-wheelers and four-wheelers at the 25 parking lots in Chandigarh. For four-wheelers, it will be H20 for first six hours from the present H10 and from H20 to H40 for up to 12 hours. The new parking rates were cleared by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in its general meeting. The charges were hiked after all these parking lots were upgraded as part of the Smart City plan.

