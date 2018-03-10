NEW DELHI: A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday granted bail to Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, director and promoter of Tarini Group of Companies, in connection with disproportionate assets case involving former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

On March 1, a Delhi Court had reserved its order on the bail plea of Vakamulla Chandrashekhar in connection with the case.

Earlier on February 24, the Court sent Chandrasekhar to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the said case.

On February 16, the ED arrested Chandrasekhar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly providing an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary charge sheet against Singh, his wife and others under the provisions of the PMLA.

Singh is accused of accumulating assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister.