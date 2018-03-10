AP file image of a gun used for representational purpose only

JAMMU: A hotelier was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town late on Friday, police said.

According to the police, 45-year-old Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar was shot at by unknown gunmen while he was returning home on his motorcycle.

"He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

Kishtwar Police has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder and bring the assassins to justice, police added.

Protests erupted in the town immediately after the news about the hotelier's murder spread.

Dar owned a hotel near the local bus stand in Kishtwar town.