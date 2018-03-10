KUALA LUMPUR: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took everyone by surprise with his reply when he was asked how he would have rolled out demonetisation had he been in the government.

His reply was: "If I was the Prime Minister, and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin."

"...out through the door, and into the junkyard. That is what I think should be done with demonetisation," Gandhi said here while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be legal tender.

The Congress party and most of the other opposition parties have been critical of the Prime Minister's demonetisation move, saying it has caused huge damage to the Indian economy.