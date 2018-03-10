INDORE: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly molested in an upscale shopping mall in Indore on the International Women’s Day.

The incident took place when the girl was playing in the gaming zone of Treasure Island Mall, along with her brother.

“In Treasure Island mall there is a game zone. The child went to play there. A guy, named Arjun Rathore, molested her. We have registered a case and also arrested the guy”, said Superintendent of Police, BPS Parihar.

Police authorities are investigating the matter, after registering a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and Section 376 of Indian Penal Code.