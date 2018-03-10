HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has announced plans to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative at the Centre, says there is a need to prepare a national agenda keeping in mind the needs of different states and various sections of society.

He held a meeting with senior officials and retired bureaucrats "on the preparation of a National Agenda for development and the viability of the existing methods, their good and bad aspects", a release from his office said last night.

"Though the country became independent seventy years ago, the development for the past 70 years has not been on the lines as people expected.Though other countries in the world are racing towards development, we are still not able to fulfil the basic needs," it quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister said that though several states have water disputes among them, they have not been settled.

Several reforms suggested by experts in Centre-State relations have not been complied with.

"The true federal spirit has not been reflected. Under these circumstances, there is a need for preparing an agenda for the national development," he said.

A decision should be taken on which subject should be with whom between the states and Centre, he said.

"There is a need to bring in structural changes in social, judiciary, legislature and administration areas. There should be a clear agenda on the reforms to be brought in reforms, and amendments to Laws and the Constitution," Rao said.

Political leaders, experts and senior bureaucrats should give their suggestions in this regard and become stakeholders in the process, he added.

Rao's plans for an alternative at the Centre has received support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others, official sources had said.