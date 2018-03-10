GANGTOK: Sikkim Legislative Assembly today passed the Rs 7132.59 crore budget for the year 2018-19 and the Sikkimese Appropriation Bill, Bill No. 3 of 2018.

The budget was passed unanimously after Speaker KN Rai put it to vote four days after the Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling presented it on the inaugural day of the budget session.

The House later passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No.3 of 2018, that authorises the state government to set money aside for specific spending.

The members also passed budgetary demands of various departments.

The Speaker later adjourned the house sine die.