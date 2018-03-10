NEW DELHI: All India Radio's News Services Division (NSD) Director General Sitanshu Kar will be the next head of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) after superannuation of Frank Noronha on April 30, an order said.

Kar, a senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, will take charge as PIB head on May 1, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's order said.

S R Kar, a selection grade officer of IIS Group A, presently posted as director general, NSD: AIR, New Delhi, is hereby transferred and posted as director general, PIB, New Delhi, so as to familiarise himself for taking charge of the PIB on May 1, 2018 for a smooth transition on the superannuation of the present incumbent on April 30, 2018, the order said.

Doordarshan News DG Ira Joshi will hold additional charge of DG of AIR's NSD with immediate effect, it added.

Prior to his posting at AIR in November 2015, Kar was serving as the spokesperson of the Defence Ministry.

Kar, an officer of 1983 batch of IIS, had joined the Defence Ministry as its spokesperson in 2005.

Noronha, a 1982-batch officer of the IIS, was appointed as the head of the PIB in August 2014.

