AZAMGARH: In yet another incident, social reformer BR Ambedkar’s statue was vandalised in Azamgarh on Saturday.

The police are present at the spot.

This is the second time Ambedkar’s statue has been targetted by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, such a statue was first vandalised but later replaced in Meerut district.

The statue vandalisation spree began when the statue of Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left front government out of power in the state.

Following which, a statue of social reformer Ramasamy Periyar's statue, located inside the Tirupattur corporation office, was also destructed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district.

The next figure to come under attack was the bust of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Kolkata's Kalighat.

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has taken serious note of such incidents of 'vandalism' and asked the states to take all necessary measures to prevent such events, an MHA statement said.