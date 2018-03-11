NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu asserted that the Centre is focusing on the ‘futuristic industries’, which will expedite the growth of the country.

Addressing the Indo-French Economic Partnership signing ceremony, Prabhu said, a new industrial policy will be announced in the few weeks to focus on new industries.

“We are focusing on industries which aren't even born today, futuristic industries, the industries which will drive the growth of tomorrow and there we see great opportunity for partnership with France,” he added.

The Commerce and Industry Minister highlighted the opportunity for partnerships between India and France across various areas.

“In the ministry of commerce and industry, we have identified few sectors which will be the key thrust sectors of India. We are modernising our existing industry and new industrial policy will be announced in next few weeks,” Prabhu added.

The proposed policy is expected to renovate the Industrial Policy of 1991.