A Lingayat rally held at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi on Sunday

NAGPUR: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday said that the Lingayat's cannot be given a separate religion tag.

RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi while addressing a gathering said, “We don’t agree to Lingayats’ demand for being treated as a separate religion. Sects that have born in India have the same common base.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, members of Jagatika Lingayata Mahasabha (JLM) launched an indefinite demonstration urging the State government to send its recommendations to the Centre demanding an independent religion status to Lingayatism.

Lingayat can be considered as a religious minority in Karnataka.

Lingayatism was founded by the 12th-century philosopher and statesman Basava and spread by his followers, called Sharanas. In the 21st century, some Lingayats have sought legal recognition as a religion distinct from Hinduism and Veerashaivas.