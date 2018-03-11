SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah completed 20 years as a public representative today, on a day when he also celebrated his 48th birthday.

"10th March, 1998 I was elected to the Lok Sabha for the 1st time. Today I complete 20 uninterrupted years as a public representative. Wins & loses, good days & bad its been an honour & a privilege to serve," Omar wrote on Twitter.

The former chief minister was elected to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in 1998 and won the seat again in 1999 and 2005.

Though he tried his luck in Assembly elections for the first time in 2002 from the Ganderbal constituency in central Kashmir, Omar lost the polls.

He again contested from Ganderbal in 2008, won the seat and went on to become the chief minister of the state.

Currently, Omar, the working president of National Conference, represents the Beerwah Assembly constituency of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Several of Omar's colleagues and politicians congratulated him on completing two decades as a public representative as well on his 48th birthday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among those who greeted Omar.