Hyderabad SHE Team foil two child marriages
By ANI | Published: 11th March 2018 08:33 AM |
Last Updated: 11th March 2018 08:33 AM
HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda SHE Teams stopped two child marriages in two different incidents from here.
On Saturday, in the first incident, following a tip-off, the Choutuppal team went to Sarvel village where a 16-year-old girl was being married off with a 27-year-old boy.
In another incident, the Bhongir team rescued a 15-year-old minor girl who was being married to a 25-year-old boy.
The team visited the houses of both the girls and counseled the parents of the girls.