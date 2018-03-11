HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda SHE Teams stopped two child marriages in two different incidents from here.

On Saturday, in the first incident, following a tip-off, the Choutuppal team went to Sarvel village where a 16-year-old girl was being married off with a 27-year-old boy.

In another incident, the Bhongir team rescued a 15-year-old minor girl who was being married to a 25-year-old boy.

The team visited the houses of both the girls and counseled the parents of the girls.