SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Saturday hurled grenade at Kral Khud police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

As of now, no loss of life has been reported.

Last month, a terrorist was killed in a grenade attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district while trying to escape from the police custody.

One policeman was also injured in the grenade explosion when the terrorist was challenged by the guard while trying to escape from the police station in Tral in Pulwama.

Further details are awaited.