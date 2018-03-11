Mehbooba Mufti seeks Rajnath Singh's intervention in photojournalist Kamran Yousuf's case
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to look into the case of Kamran Yousuf -- a Kashmiri photojournalist -- who is in the NIA custody.
"Spoke to Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf's case.
I've requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined," Mehbooba said on Twitter.
Yousuf, a freelance photojournalist, was arrested by the NIA on September 5 last year for his alleged involvement in "stone-pelting incidents".
The NIA has alleged he was acting as a conduit for those involved in terror funding.
Kashmir editors guild and journalists in the valley have also sought his release, saying his arrest violated the freedom of the press.