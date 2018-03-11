Militants attack CRFP post in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, no casualties reported
Published: 11th March 2018

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants reportedly hurled a grenade on a CRPF guard post in south Kashmir's Kulgam district this evening, but there was no damage, police said.
"Apparently militants hurled a grenade on a guard post of 18 bn (battalion) CRPF (at Damhaal Hanjipora) in Kulgam," Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter page.
A police party has reached the spot and investigations into the incident have been taken up, police said.
"No loss of life or property reported," the tweet said.