Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. | PTI

LUCKNOW: The holy city of Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, is all set to welcome French premier Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

The land of Lord Shiva is all decked up to receive the dignitary who would hosted by PM Narendra Modi himself. Macron will be given the glimpses of the life and times of Lord Rama through the play

`Chitrakoot’, Pushpak Viman (chariot) of world famous Bharat Milap of Nati Imali and Ramleela episodes during his stay at newly-constructed state-of-the-art Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre (DDU-TFC).

He would have a feel of the mystical ghats of Varanasi while having a boat ride in river Ganga.

The French premier will reach DDU-TFC at 12.35 pm after landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. He would pay a visit to Mirzapur to see the exhibition of handloom and handicraft of eastern UP.

On reaching Assi Ghat at 1.50 pm Macron will be given traditional welcome by showering of flower petals, Shehnai recital and chanting of Shukla Yajurveda’ Mantras by a team of 121 Brahmins. Amidst

sound of `Shankh’ (conch shells) and beats of `Damaru’ he will see the `Pushpak Viman’ (chariot) of world famous Bharat Milap of Nati Imali as it had already been placed on a platform.

On boarding the Bajra (big size boats) for 20 minutes boat ride with PM Modi, Macron will watch episodes of Ramleela and recital of Ramcharit Manas while passing through Tulsi Ghat.

At Prabhu and Chetsingh ghats, the artistes would be playing the episode of preaching first sermons by Lord Buddha to his five disciples amidst. The Naga Sadhus with `Bhasmi Shringar’ will be evident to

the dignitaries at Akhada Sri Niranjini Ghat. While Mansarovar ghat will see the rendition of Sant Kabir’s

couplets, Pandey and Chasatti ghats will come alive with Banaras Gharana’s Kathak and classical instrumental music. The boat ride of VVIP guests will conclude at Dashashwamedh Ghat with folk music and dance performances.