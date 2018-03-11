President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife with the French first couple Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi is also seen with the high-profile visitors | shekhar yadav

NEW DELHI: India and France tightened their embrace on Saturday, agreeing to ramp up the two–decade–old strategic partnership and signing 14 agreements in areas as diverse as defence, space, narcotics, education, urban development, maritime and nuclear cooperation and railways.

Visiting French President

Emmanuel Macron was welcomed late Friday night at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the traditional enthusiastic bearhug and tweet. “Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France. I look forward to our talks tomorrow,” Modi tweeted. After the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the wreath laying at Rajghat on Saturday, Macron and Modi went in for their official bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House, and then watched the exchange of 14 MoUs.

Modi spoke about “the spiritual partnership of our countries and civilisations that are centuries old”. He stressed on three takeaways from his discussions with Macron. One, the defence relationship which has been buttressed by the French commitment to the Make in India project, and by the agreement on reciprocal logistics support between the two armed forces.

Two, the decision to step up maritime and naval cooperation in the Indian Ocean and beyond, and, three, ramping up people-to-people contacts by recognising each other’s education qualifications, and easing migration and mobility. Modi also spoke of the International Solar Alliance.

Macron, who earlier in the morning had said France wants to be “India’s best partner in Europe”, said the two nations had not only added a new depth to the defence relationship but also decided to work together to deal with threats of terrorism and radicalisation.

The two leaders then addressed a CEOs forum, after which Macron held a formal meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind and then spoke with some students before returning for the banquet attended by over 45 heads of states and government attending the Solar Summit.

After the Solar Alliance inaugural meet on Sunday, Macron and his wife Bridget will pay a private visit to the Taj Mahal. On Monday, Modi and Macron will inaugurate a massive solar power plant in Mirzapur and have a quiet lunch on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi before returning to Delhi. Macron will leave for France in the evening.