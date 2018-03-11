SRINAGAR: Schools and colleges re-opened across the Valley today, except in four districts of south Kashmir, after remaining closed for the winter break and in the aftermath of the firing incident in Shopian, in which six people, including two militants, were killed last Sunday.

The primary and middle schools reopened after a three-month long winter break.

High and higher secondary schools, and colleges had reopened after the winter break on February 26, but were closed again in the wake of Shopian firing incident, officials said.

They said schools and colleges in four districts of south Kashmir continued to remain shut and would reopen on Monday.

Six people, including two militants, were killed on Sunday night in a shootout in Shopian's Pahnoo area.

While the Army said the slain youths were militants and their overground workers, police were still investigating the incident.