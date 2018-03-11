MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three undertrial prisoners, lodged in the district jail here, have been booked for clicking a selfie and uploading it on a social networking site from within the jail premises, the police said today.

The smartphone used for taking the photograph and uploading it on Facebook yesterday has been seized, the district magistrate said, adding a case into this incident has been registered against the three undertrials.

The jail superintendent said the three undertrials are accused of murder and attempted to murder.

A few days back, a lawyer was arrested for carrying mobile phone to his client lodged in the jail.