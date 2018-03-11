KOLKATA: A fire today broke out at a godown at Dhapa area in the northern part of the city.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the flames which broke out in the godown of a plastic factory around 2 pm, a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

"The fire brigade personnel, with the help of local people, have managed to contain the flames from spreading to nearby slums," the official added.

Member, Mayor-in-Council, Swapan Samaddar, have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.