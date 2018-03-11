JAMMU: A 23-year-old woman pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh was killed when she was hit by a shooting stone on her way to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today.

Ashiki Bidya, a resident of Agra, along with her husband and other family members were trekking from Katra to the shrine when a stone came rolling down a hillock and hit her at Himkoti near the Bhawan yesterday, an official said.

While the rest of the family escaped unhurt, the woman received multiple injuries on her head chest and legs.

She was rushed to Bhawan dispensary, where she was declared brought dead, the police official said.

The woman's body was handed over to her husband after legal formalities, he said.