5 undertrials in Muzaffarnagar jail test positive for HIV
By PTI | Published: 12th March 2018 11:33 AM |
Last Updated: 12th March 2018 11:33 AM
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Five undertrials lodged in the district jail here have tested positive for HIV, officials said today.
According to jail superintendent A K Saxena, the test was conducted on the directive of the state authorities and five men tested positive for HIV.
Earlier, 24 prisoners tested positive for HIV in the Gorakhpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh.